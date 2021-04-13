iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Position Boosted by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.9% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management owned 0.35% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $17,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66.

