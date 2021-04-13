iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 563.2% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ LDEM opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $40.59 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,886,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,546,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,429 shares in the last quarter.

