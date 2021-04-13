iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 869,000 shares, an increase of 4,809.6% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ XT opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $62.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XT. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

