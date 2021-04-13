iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the March 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTE opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 62.86% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

