iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTG opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 43.02% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.