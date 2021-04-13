iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Down 82.6% in March

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 496,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,866,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,286 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,003,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,457,000 after purchasing an additional 94,485 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 120,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 72,201 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.48 and a one year high of $55.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

