iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.88% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $15,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,501,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000.

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

