iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Money Design Co. Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,854 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of iShares MBS ETF worth $36,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.46. 34,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,080. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.73.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

