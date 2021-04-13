iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,631,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWC stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $145.07. 325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,606. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $159.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.78 and its 200 day moving average is $124.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

