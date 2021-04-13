iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Acquired by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $97.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.70.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

