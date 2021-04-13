iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.30

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.30 and last traded at $74.26, with a volume of 12213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

