iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a growth of 576.8% from the March 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000.

Shares of EEMA stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.37. 334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,046. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $58.34 and a 1 year high of $100.35.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.