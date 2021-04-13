iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Down 92.2% in March

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the March 15th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EMXC stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $59.89. 228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,513. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $61.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $568,600,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

