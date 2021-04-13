iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,377 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

EZU stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.37. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

