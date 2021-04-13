iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the March 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.22. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,304. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.91.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.