iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the March 15th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.90% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of UAE stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.