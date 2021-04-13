iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $691,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,759. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

