iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204,053 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $691,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

