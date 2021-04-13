iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.93 and a 52 week high of $155.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.