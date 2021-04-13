iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $221.16 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.