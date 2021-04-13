iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.72 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.