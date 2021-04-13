iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Cut by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 14.7% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 62,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,984.4% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 83,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,485,000 after acquiring an additional 79,653 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.96. 1,269,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,015,316. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

