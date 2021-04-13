iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,199.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,676 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $76.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.