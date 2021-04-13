iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.2% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.43. 4,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,067. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $116.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.91.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

