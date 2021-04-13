iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $23,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,686,000. Grace Capital grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.18 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $116.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.91.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

