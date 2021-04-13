iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 12,869,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,505,000 after buying an additional 804,996 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,671,000 after buying an additional 650,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 340,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,179,000 after buying an additional 318,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.52 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

