iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fulcrum Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $413.65. 135,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,309,701. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.29 and a 12 month high of $413.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

