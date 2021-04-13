iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $413.12 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.29 and a one year high of $413.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

