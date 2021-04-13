iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Kwmg LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kwmg LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,508 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,143,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

