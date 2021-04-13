iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Raised by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.18. The stock had a trading volume of 50,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,022. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

