iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 325,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,906,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.35. 16,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,132. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $144.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.