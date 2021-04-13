iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after purchasing an additional 236,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 215,603 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $133,729,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock opened at $144.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $144.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.