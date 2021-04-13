iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $19,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,089 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,021,000 after buying an additional 936,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,949,000 after acquiring an additional 902,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.10. 1,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,181. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $80.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $74.69.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

