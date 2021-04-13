iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,031 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 8.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $81,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $786,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,098,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.85. The stock had a trading volume of 205,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,962. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.18 and a 200 day moving average of $93.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.