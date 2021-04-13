iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Trimmed by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 600,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,840 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $65,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $971,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 523.7% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 249,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.68. The company had a trading volume of 245,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.36. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

