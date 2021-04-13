iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for about 2.9% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,996,000 after acquiring an additional 866,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,458,000 after acquiring an additional 508,885 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 444,687 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.53.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.