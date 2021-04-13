Israel Discount Bank of New York Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,603 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.0% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $121.04 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $83.52 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.51 and a 200 day moving average of $113.59. The firm has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.