Israel Discount Bank of New York Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

IVV stock opened at $413.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.56 and a 200 day moving average of $372.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.29 and a 52 week high of $413.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

