Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 1,538 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Israel Discount Bank of New York cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.72 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

