Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 94 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,140.07.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,244.62 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,182.33 and a one year high of $2,273.97. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,082.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,833.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

