Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 229.8% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ISDR traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,601. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 million, a PE ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.86.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,014.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

