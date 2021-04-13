Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.86

Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $25.10. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 47,000 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.95.
In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $573,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.77% of the company’s stock.
About Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)
Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.
