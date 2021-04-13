Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.86

Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $25.10. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 47,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $573,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

