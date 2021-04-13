Italo (XTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,426.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 56.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Italo has a market cap of $33,777.90 and approximately $4,426.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00067472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00261800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.04 or 0.00684875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,950.41 or 0.99559819 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00020587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.08 or 0.00869982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,798,395 coins and its circulating supply is 17,798,395 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

