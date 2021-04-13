iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target Raised to $60.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its target price raised by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 137.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

NASDAQ ITOS traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,152. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). On average, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

