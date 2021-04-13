iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Down to $27.01

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.01, but opened at $26.20. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 5,331 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). On average, equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

