ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $105.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

ITT stock opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38. ITT has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 2,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

