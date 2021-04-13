J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.67.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,787. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $173.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.97 and its 200-day moving average is $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

