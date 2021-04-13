J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Susquehanna

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.67.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $170.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,051. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $95.30 and a 12-month high of $173.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.46.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.