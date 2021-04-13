J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Susquehanna

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.11% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.67.
NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $170.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,051. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $95.30 and a 12-month high of $173.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.46.
In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
