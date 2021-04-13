Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.71

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.71 and last traded at $53.51, with a volume of 1875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,223 shares of company stock worth $5,988,584. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

