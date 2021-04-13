Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 1,480 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,540 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.6% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.60.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $255.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.30 and a fifty-two week high of $257.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

